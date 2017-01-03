HPD investigating robbery, stabbing

HPD investigating robbery, stabbing

13 hrs ago

On Friday, officers responded to Forrest General Hospital in reference to a robbery and assault that allegedly occurred around 4878 Highway 49 at Dandy Dan's. "When officers arrived they were advised that the victim had been assaulted by a black male suspect who demanded money and then stabbed him in the side with something," Hattiesburg Police Lt.

