Hospitals Worry Repeal Of Obamacare Would Jeopardize Innovations In Care
With financial incentives from the ACA, the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston signed agreements with physicians and insurers to create an accountable care organization, in hopes of reducing health care's cost in the long run. But achieving those savings takes time, say hospital officials.
