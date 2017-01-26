Health groups want to increase access...

Health groups want to increase access to naloxone

13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdoses. Eastern Maine Medical Center, St. Joseph Healthcare, Acadia Hospital and Penobscot Community Health Care are providing 500 survival kits to people who don't have the ability to pay for them.

