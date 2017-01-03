Hackers could remotely control defibrillator or pacemaker, U.S. warns
St. Jude's devices treat dangerous irregular heart rhythms that can cause cardiac failure or arrest. The Homeland Security Department warned about an unusual cybersecurity flaw for one manufacturer's implantable heart devices that it said could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|47 min
|truth hurts
|1
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|Diane Lewis
|2
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Mon
|Well Well
|3
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Sun
|The Good Life
|144
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC