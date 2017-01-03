Hackers could remotely control defibr...

Hackers could remotely control defibrillator or pacemaker, U.S. warns

1 hr ago

St. Jude's devices treat dangerous irregular heart rhythms that can cause cardiac failure or arrest. The Homeland Security Department warned about an unusual cybersecurity flaw for one manufacturer's implantable heart devices that it said could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker.

Chicago, IL

