Greenwich Hospital wins citation from consumer group
Greenwich Hospital has received the 2017 Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics for the fourth year in a row. The award goes to the nation's top 17 percent of hospitals considered the best to have a baby.
