Greenwich Hospital sued by couple whose newborn died
The suit filed in Stamford Superior Court by Lauren Sorgen and her husband, Grant Gulyassy, said "failure to institute appropriate policies and procedures" led to the death of Myriam Grace Gulyassy in June 2015. The infant's twin brother was successfully delivered.
