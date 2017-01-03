Greater Killeen Free Clinic receives ...

Greater Killeen Free Clinic receives healthcare product donations

The Greater Killeen Free Clinic will now be better equipped to serve Central Texans thanks to a generous donation of health care products. Henry Schein, Incorporated is the world's largest provider of heath care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners.

