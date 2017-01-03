Giving peanut-based foods to babies early prevents allergies

In this photo provided by the Carrie Stevenson, her daughter Estelle holds a bag of peanut snacks in her pediatrician's office at age nine-months, in Columbus, Ohio. Most babies should start eating peanut-containing foods well before their first birthday, say guidelines released Thursday that aim to protect high-risk tots and other youngsters, too, from developing the dangerous food allergy.

