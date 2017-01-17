From Athens to Zihuatanejo, a global show of unity for women's rights
LONDON/NEW YORK/NEW DELHI - More than one million people are expected to attend women's marches around the world on Saturday to demonstrate against sexism and sexual violence and call for women's rights following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. A Facebook plea by a Hawaii grandmother to march in response to Trump's election was credited for igniting the global movement, with more than 600 marches planned.
