From Athens to Zihuatanejo, a global ...

From Athens to Zihuatanejo, a global show of unity for women's rights

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON/NEW YORK/NEW DELHI - More than one million people are expected to attend women's marches around the world on Saturday to demonstrate against sexism and sexual violence and call for women's rights following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. A Facebook plea by a Hawaii grandmother to march in response to Trump's election was credited for igniting the global movement, with more than 600 marches planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 22 hr Purplemouse2 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 14 I am happy now 145
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Jan 12 bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC