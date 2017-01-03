Four children dead, woman critical af...

Four children dead, woman critical after deadly accidental poisoning in Texas

13 hrs ago

Hospital officials say a Texas woman is in critical condition a day after four children died and five other people were sickened by an apparent accidental poisoning under her home. A spokesman for University Medical Center in Lubbock says 45-year-old Martha Balderas of Amarillo was in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she and the other victims were discovered by someone checking on the home.

