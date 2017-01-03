Flu season hitting Greenwich hard: ho...

Flu season hitting Greenwich hard: hospital

The emergency department at Greenwich Hospital has already seen 18 positive cases of the flu since Sunday, Jan. 1, according to hospital staff. The numbers have been steadily increasing during December.

