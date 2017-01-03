Flu season hitting Greenwich hard: hospital
The emergency department at Greenwich Hospital has already seen 18 positive cases of the flu since Sunday, Jan. 1, according to hospital staff. The numbers have been steadily increasing during December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|20 hr
|Mom
|1
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|20 hr
|Lol
|143
|Merck's shingles vaccine, Zostavax, recommended... (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Me too
|79
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Tue
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Looking into medical transcription service. Hel...
|Dec 29
|JacobDavison
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres...
|Dec 12
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC