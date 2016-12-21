Florida pit bull mauls 3 after owner tries to dress it in sweater
Three people were injured, one seriously, when a pit bull mix attacked after the owner attempted to dress it in a sweater, according to reports. The dog's owner, Brenda Guerrero, 54, underwent surgery after the attack and remained hospitalized over the weekend at at Tampa General Hospital, the New York Daily News reports .
