Fire department responds to fuel spill

Fire department responds to fuel spill

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A fuel spill at an assisted living facility for seniors in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon triggered a hazardous materials response and street closures in the area, but no evacuations were immediately ordered. Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the Sunrise of La Jolla assisted living facility at 810 Turquoise St., where a 200-gallon diesel fuel tank was leaking in a garage, according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Sat I am happy now 145
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Jan 12 bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC