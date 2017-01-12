Fire department responds to fuel spill
A fuel spill at an assisted living facility for seniors in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon triggered a hazardous materials response and street closures in the area, but no evacuations were immediately ordered. Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the Sunrise of La Jolla assisted living facility at 810 Turquoise St., where a 200-gallon diesel fuel tank was leaking in a garage, according to Capt.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Sat
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
