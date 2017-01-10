Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer
The Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ...
|7 hr
|FAKE NEWS
|1
|Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Shocker
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 21
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC