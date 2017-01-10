Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery ...

Erin Andrews reveals she had surgery for cervical cancer

The Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB that she underwent surgery for the cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later.

