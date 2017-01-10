Durbin talks Trump
Sen. Dick Durbin, toward the center, speaks with area medical leaders Monday at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation on the Memorial Medical Center campus. Was it appropriate for President Donald Trump to criticize the media over the estimated crowd figures at his inauguration over the weekend? "Of all the problems facing the United States of America today, the size of the crowd at the inauguration is at the bottom of the list," says Durbin.
