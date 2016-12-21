Dog joins PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medi...

Dog joins PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Centera s caregiving team

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Galice, a Labrador-golden retriever mix, now works at the hospital every day alongside Kim Lybecker, a physical therapist assistant and trained dog handler. Galice is the first dog to work there since the hospital's previous dog handler retired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking into medical transcription service. Hel... Thu JacobDavison 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Dec 26 Purplemouse2 4
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Dec 23 Granny 139
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
News Loss of ARID1A protein drives onset and progres... Dec 12 Stephany McDowell 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec 5 Minimum wage 2,651
News Hollywood hospital administrator quits after li... (Jul '08) Dec 4 Catpeople 268
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,111 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC