Dog joins PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Centera s caregiving team
Galice, a Labrador-golden retriever mix, now works at the hospital every day alongside Kim Lybecker, a physical therapist assistant and trained dog handler. Galice is the first dog to work there since the hospital's previous dog handler retired.
