Doctor pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting patient

Dr. Louie Gangcuangco, a Bridgeport Hospital physician pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, to sexually assaulting a male patient who went to him to see him for a heart exam. Police said Dr. Louie Gangcuangco, instead of listening to the man's heart, grabbed hold of his penis and pinched his nipples.

