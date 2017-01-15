Derek Whitener, artistic director of Firehouse Theatre, recovering at ...
Derek Whitener, artistic and education director of The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, is recovering at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after being attacked in the parking lot of Target on Haskell Avenue in Dallas on Saturday night. The 33-year-old Keller native and longtime director, actor and costume designer had stopped at the store on his way home from performing as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Firehouse Theatre.
