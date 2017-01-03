Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it would buy cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion, to beef up its oncology pipeline. ** UnitedHealth Group Inc said it would buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc for about $2.30 billion, adding heft to its business that provides services including primary and urgent care in ambulances.
