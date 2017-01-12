Darius Rucker Honored for His Work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Ala bama 's Randy Owen presented Darius Rucker with the Angels Among Us honor Saturday, at the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids event at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, TN. The "If I Told You" hitmaker recalled the moment he was inspired to help the research hospital that works to cure childhood cancer.
