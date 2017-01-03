Dallas judge slashes $1 billion verdict over defective hip implants

Johnson & Johnson won a ruling cutting almost in half a $1.04 billion jury award to patients who accused the company of hiding defects in its Pinnacle artificial hips that had to be surgically removed. A judge in Dallas on Tuesday left undisturbed a jury's finding that officials of J&J and its DePuy unit failed to properly warn doctors and patients about the artificial hips' flaws, but found the panel's punitive-damage awards to six patients were excessive and should be reduced, according to court filings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.