Dallas judge slashes $1 billion verdict over defective hip implants
Johnson & Johnson won a ruling cutting almost in half a $1.04 billion jury award to patients who accused the company of hiding defects in its Pinnacle artificial hips that had to be surgically removed. A judge in Dallas on Tuesday left undisturbed a jury's finding that officials of J&J and its DePuy unit failed to properly warn doctors and patients about the artificial hips' flaws, but found the panel's punitive-damage awards to six patients were excessive and should be reduced, according to court filings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Darrow
|9
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Tue
|Mom
|1
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Lol
|143
|Merck's shingles vaccine, Zostavax, recommended... (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Me too
|79
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Tue
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Looking into medical transcription service. Hel...
|Dec 29
|JacobDavison
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC