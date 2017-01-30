CytoDyn Strengthens Executive Management With Appointment of Anthony...
CytoDyn Inc. , a biotechnology company focused on the development of new antibody therapies for combating human immunodeficiency virus infection, announces the appointment of Anthony D. Caracciolo as Executive Chairman of CytoDyn effective immediately. In this new capacity, Mr. Caracciolo will assume an active leadership role in the Company's strategic planning, business development and operations.
