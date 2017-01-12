CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sol...

CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan's EpiPen at about a sixth of its price, just months after the maker of the emergency allergy treatment was eviscerated before Congress because of its soaring cost to consumers.

