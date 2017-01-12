CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price

This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan's EpiPen at about a sixth of its price, just months after the maker of the emergency allergy treatment was eviscerated before Congress because of its soaring cost to consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.