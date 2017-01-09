CSL haemophilia drug wins Europe approval
Vaccines and blood products supplier CSL has secured marketing authorisation from the European Commission for its new treatment for haemophilia A and expects to launch the product in Europe in the coming months. Haemophilia A is a congenital bleeding disorder characterised by a deficient or defective blood-clotting protein known as factor VIII.
Read more at The Age.
