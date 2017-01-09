CSL haemophilia drug wins Europe appr...

CSL haemophilia drug wins Europe approval

Vaccines and blood products supplier CSL has secured marketing authorisation from the European Commission for its new treatment for haemophilia A and expects to launch the product in Europe in the coming months. Haemophilia A is a congenital bleeding disorder characterised by a deficient or defective blood-clotting protein known as factor VIII.

Chicago, IL

