Construction starts on ER in underserved north Baton Rouge
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge leaders are celebrating the start of construction on a new emergency room in the northern part of the city, which has been without ER services. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center's ER is expected to open in October, staffed around-the-clock with eight treatment rooms and expected to treat 11,000 patients annually.
