Construction starts on ER in underser...

Construction starts on ER in underserved north Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge leaders are celebrating the start of construction on a new emergency room in the northern part of the city, which has been without ER services. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center's ER is expected to open in October, staffed around-the-clock with eight treatment rooms and expected to treat 11,000 patients annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef... Jan 28 Trapper dean 1
News Canceled climate change summit in Atlanta is ba... Jan 27 Justin 1
News US: Andrew Wakefield, vaccine skeptic, attends ... Jan 24 FAKE NEWS 1
News Kane receives bad rap from business owner (Oct '09) Jan 24 Shocker 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 21 Jyd 146
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 19 Purplemouse2 6
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC