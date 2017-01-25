Conjoined twins separated after undergoing 21-hour operation

In this Nov. 2, 2016 photo provided by Westchester Medical Center Health Network, Marino Abel Camacho holds his conjoined daughters, Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho before surgery at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, N.Y. A team of more than 50 medical professionals helped perform the delicate 21-hour operation to separate the twins over two days beginning Jan. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.