Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

