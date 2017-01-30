Comerica to invest $3M in Detroit, reshape presence in city
Comerica Bank plans to reshape its presence in and around downtown Detroit as part of a $3 million investment in the area. The bank says Monday it's opening new locations, relocating offices and selling some offices to make way for new developments.
