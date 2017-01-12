Cigna is no longer covering pricey EpiPen
The lifesaving allergy medication has been a flash point for debates over rising drug costs. Manufacturer Mylan jacked up the price of the EpiPen by more than 400% since 2009, and was forced to develop a generic alternative amid national outrage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|william
|11
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Wed
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Mon
|Well Well
|3
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|The Good Life
|144
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC