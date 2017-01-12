Cigna is no longer covering pricey Ep...

Cigna is no longer covering pricey EpiPen

15 hrs ago

The lifesaving allergy medication has been a flash point for debates over rising drug costs. Manufacturer Mylan jacked up the price of the EpiPen by more than 400% since 2009, and was forced to develop a generic alternative amid national outrage.

