Chris Lazarini Provides Insight on Application of Scienter in...

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Chris Lazarini provided insight on case in which class plaintiffs allege certain company officers knowingly made misleading statements about a drug's potential adverse effects which, when later disclosed, caused the company's stock price to decline. Because these statements were made contrary to an FDA ruling requiring the company to include a "black box" warning on the label, the Court, reversing a lower court's decision, allowed Plaintiffs to proceed with their action.

