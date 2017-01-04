CDC keeps details secret of laboratory mishapsa
CDC keeps details secret of laboratory mishaps with deadly viruses, bacteria The CDC is keeping secret large swaths of information about dozens of recent lab mishaps involving potential bioterrorism pathogens. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://usat.ly/2j4Pzcl The CDC's facilities are among a small group of biolab operators that have the worst regulatory histories in the country, receiving repeated sanctions under federal regulations.
