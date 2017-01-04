CDC keeps details secret of laborator...

CDC keeps details secret of laboratory mishapsa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily World

CDC keeps details secret of laboratory mishaps with deadly viruses, bacteria The CDC is keeping secret large swaths of information about dozens of recent lab mishaps involving potential bioterrorism pathogens. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://usat.ly/2j4Pzcl The CDC's facilities are among a small group of biolab operators that have the worst regulatory histories in the country, receiving repeated sanctions under federal regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) 3 hr Darrow 9
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Tue Mom 1
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Tue Lol 143
News Merck's shingles vaccine, Zostavax, recommended... (Jun '08) Tue Me too 79
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Tue Purplemouse2 5
Looking into medical transcription service. Hel... Dec 29 JacobDavison 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC