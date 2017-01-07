Cantel Medical Corp. Declares Dividen...

Cantel Medical Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.07

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Cantel Medical Corp. announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Fri TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Thu April 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) Jan 5 LeroyMorris 8
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 4 Darrow 9
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan 3 Mom 1
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 3 Lol 143
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,416

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC