Cantel Medical Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.07
Cantel Medical Corp. announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Thu
|April
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|Jan 5
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|Darrow
|9
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 3
|Lol
|143
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC