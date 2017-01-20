Can Johnson & Johnson Sustain Its Growth in 2017?
Yet although the stock performed well in 2016, gaining 15% for the year, J&J shares lost ground in the second half of the year. Now, some investors are worried that harsher drug-pricing regulations could eat into profits in what has been J&J's biggest source of growth recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Thu
|Purplemouse2
|6
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC