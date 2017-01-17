California Pharmacists Association Hires Michelle Rivas as Vice President, Center for Advocacy
The Center for Advocacy is responsible for representing pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and student pharmacists in advancing the interests of the profession and the patients they serve. Ms. Rivas will oversee activities in the State Capitol and before the regulatory agency, the California State Board of Pharmacy.
