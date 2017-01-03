Business Highlights

" It's ironic: Volkswagen spent 2016 battling a huge emissions scandal and now it stands a decent chance to win the title of world's biggest carmaker for the year. Booming business in China helped Volkswagen increase its sales to 10.31 million vehicles last year across all its brands, which include Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said Tuesday.

