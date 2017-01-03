Business Highlights

Business Highlights

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" It's ironic: Volkswagen spent 2016 battling a huge emissions scandal and now it stands a decent chance to win the title of world's biggest carmaker for the year. Booming business in China helped Volkswagen increase its sales to 10.31 million vehicles last year across all its brands, which include Audi, Porsche and Skoda, the company said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) 18 hr Diane Lewis 2
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Mon Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Sun The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) Jan 5 LeroyMorris 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC