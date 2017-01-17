Bristol-Myers won't seek accelerated Opdivo lung cancer approval
Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday said it has decided not to seek accelerated U.S. approval for its combination of two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer. Bristol cited "a review of data available at this time" for the decision to hold off on filing for approval of the combination of its cancer drugs Opdivo and Yervoy.
