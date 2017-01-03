Bridgeport Police Seek Suspect In Shooting Of Woman In Car
Bridgeport police detectives are actively investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday on East Main Street, police said in a statement. The 26-year-old woman, who was seated in the passenger seat of the parked car, remained in Bridgeport Hospital on Sunday in critical condition, said the statement from Bridgeport Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|The Good Life
|144
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
|Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11)
|Jan 5
|LeroyMorris
|8
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 4
|Darrow
|9
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC