Biogen in $1.25 billion deal with Forward Pharma to protect MS drug
Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it would pay Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion in cash to gain access to the Danish company's intellectual property as it seeks to protect the patent life of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera. LONDON Carlyle Group has agreed to become the largest shareholder in Johannesburg-based Global Credit Ratings , the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday, looking to broaden the pan-African ratings agency's services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|I am happy now
|145
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
|Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic...
|Jan 6
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC