Better Buy: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals...

Better Buy: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. vs. Pfizer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Sales of Regeneron's lead product have been tapering off, but a handful of potential blockbusters could provide some big gains in 2017 and beyond. The pharma giant, meanwhile, also has some exciting growth drivers in its lineup, but an aging product line will make big gains difficult going forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Fri TerriB1 1
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Thu April 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
News Fighting Breast Cancer - What You Can Do (Oct '11) Jan 5 LeroyMorris 8
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 4 Darrow 9
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan 3 Mom 1
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 3 Lol 143
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,724,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC