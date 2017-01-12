Baxter Healthcare to pay $18 mln to resolve liability -U.S.
Jan 12 Baxter Healthcare Corp, a unit of Baxter International, has agreed to pay $18 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from the company's failure to follow good manufacturing practices when making sterile drug products, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement and penalties and forfeiture totaling $16 million and a civil settlement under the False Claims Act with the federal government totaling approximately $2.158 million, the Justice Department said in a statement.
