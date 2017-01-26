Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Jan. 29, 2017
Dr. Amanda Pearson , an obstetrician and gynecologist with Louisiana Women's Healthcare, has been elected to a one-year term as the chief of the medical staff of Woman's Hospital. Duties include coordinating clinical improvements as well as chairing the medical executive committee and serving on the Woman's Hospital board of directors.
