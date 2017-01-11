Baton Rouge, New Orleans area Business Honors for Jan. 22, 2017
The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors recognized members who have given back to the community, gone beyond the call of duty and exemplified other high principles: Donna Wolff , of Re/Max Professional , Realtor of the Year; Leigh Gilly , of NOLA Lending , the Ben R. Downing Jr. Affiliate of the Year; Kim Blanchard , of CJ Brown , Rising Star of the Year; Happi Hoffer , of Re/Max Professional , Most Cooperative Realtor; and Sherri Pocorello , of Re/Max Professional , the Charles H. Dillemuth Humanitarian of the Year.
