Australia shares hit 1-month low as industrials, healthcare weigh

Jan 23 Australian shares gave up early gains on Monday, falling to a 1-month low, as industrial and healthcare stocks pushed the index down and Brambles Ltd disappointed by slashing its annual profit forecast. In its first trading session since U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, the S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.4 percent or 22.05 points to 5627.2 by 01:23 GMT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.