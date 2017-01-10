Australia shares hit 1-month low as industrials, healthcare weigh
Jan 23 Australian shares gave up early gains on Monday, falling to a 1-month low, as industrial and healthcare stocks pushed the index down and Brambles Ltd disappointed by slashing its annual profit forecast. In its first trading session since U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, the S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.4 percent or 22.05 points to 5627.2 by 01:23 GMT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Jyd
|146
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07)
|Jan 12
|bfrg1
|12
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Jan 11
|truth hurts
|1
|Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ...
|Jan 9
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC