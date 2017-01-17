Attorneys for Baton Rouge man serving life for `71 rape seek new...

Forty-two years ago, an East Baton Rouge Parish jury convicted Wilbert Jones of kidnapping a young nurse from the Baton Rouge General Medical Center parking lot, forcing her to drive to a secluded area near the then-East Baton Rouge Special Education Building, and raping her. But the decades-old case, which is making its way back through the court system, has a number of lingering questions - missing physical evidence, a potential alternate suspect tied to two other similar rapes - compounded by the intervening deaths of a number of key players, including the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.