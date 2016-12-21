Apricus Biosciences Promotes Mary Naggs to Vice President, General Counsel
Apricus Biosciences, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that Mary Naggs has been promoted to Vice President, General Counsel, effective January 1, 2017. Ms. Naggs will report directly to Richard Pascoe, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of the Company's executive team.
