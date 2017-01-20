Almost Family Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Almost Family, Inc. today announced that it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $44.50 per share. The net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $125,490,000, after estimated issuance discounts and commissions.
