Almost Family Announces Pricing of Up...

Almost Family Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Almost Family, Inc. today announced that it has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $44.50 per share. The net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $125,490,000, after estimated issuance discounts and commissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 19 hr Purplemouse2 6
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 14 I am happy now 145
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Jan 12 bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC