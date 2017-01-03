Affidavit Details Fatal Stabbing Of Wampanoag Man
Kelly D. Ridley Jr. stabbed Thomas Russell four to five times in his left side in an early-morning altercation October 22 in Hyannis, a witness told police. Police said Mr. Russell, 26, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe who was living in Hyannis, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
