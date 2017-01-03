Affidavit Details Fatal Stabbing Of W...

Affidavit Details Fatal Stabbing Of Wampanoag Man

Kelly D. Ridley Jr. stabbed Thomas Russell four to five times in his left side in an early-morning altercation October 22 in Hyannis, a witness told police. Police said Mr. Russell, 26, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe who was living in Hyannis, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Chicago, IL

