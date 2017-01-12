Adelanto man pleads not guilty to mur...

Adelanto man pleads not guilty to murder, bail set at $1.75 million

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Jose Arturo Murrillo, accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old Victorville man during a dispute over money, pleaded not guilty to murder earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19 for a pre-preliminary conference, court records show. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Murrillo, 43, with murder a day after Wilfred “Jay Jay” Jordan was pronounced dead at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) 14 hr ALL MESHED UP 10
News Questions and answers about MRSA and antibiotics - (Oct '07) Thu bfrg1 12
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Wed Sam Saddened 3
News Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja... Jan 11 truth hurts 1
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... Jan 9 Well Well 3
News TV show calls Hazard unhappiest city (Nov '09) Jan 8 The Good Life 144
News Transgender man says surgery denied at Catholic... Jan 6 TerriB1 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC