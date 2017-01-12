Adelanto man pleads not guilty to murder, bail set at $1.75 million
Jose Arturo Murrillo, accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old Victorville man during a dispute over money, pleaded not guilty to murder earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19 for a pre-preliminary conference, court records show. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Murrillo, 43, with murder a day after Wilfred “Jay Jay” Jordan was pronounced dead at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
