A 'nightmare bacteria' resistant to a...

A 'nightmare bacteria' resistant to all US antibiotics has killed a Nevada woman

If it sometimes seems like the idea of antibiotic resistance, though unsettling, is more theoretical than real, please read on. Public health officials from Nevada are reporting on a case of a woman who died in Reno in September from an incurable infection.

