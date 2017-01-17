A Japanese drug giant and a tiny New York biotech are teaming...
In drug development, the typical trajectory for a small biotech company is to develop a drug, then find a big-pharma partner to help fund trials and get the drug onto the market if it gets approved. Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals is teaming up with New York-based biotech company Ovid Therapeutics to co-develop TAK-935, a drug meant to treat rare epilepsy disorders in children.
